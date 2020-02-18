|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Agnes Wulf
(Nee Rump)
November 19, 1931 -February 14, 2020
Betty Wulf, 88, passed away peacefully at home. Born in Burlington, Iowa, to parents Leo E. Rump and Wilma M. (Koestner) Rump, Betty attended college at Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, KS, completing her studies at the University of Iowa. She taught elementary school before transitioning to the role of wife and mother. Betty married Robert A. Wulf on June 14, 1952. Betty and Bob were blessed with eleven children. Betty was a devoted mother, wife, and friend. She valued teaching her children key life skills and the importance of hard work, family, and faith.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, brother George Rump, sisters Donna (McDonald) and Leann (Riordon), daughters Barbara Wulf, Connie Bauer, and Carol Hardy, and great-grandson Wesley Wulf. She is survived by her children Deborah (James) Weishan, Kathryn (Ted) Starr, Michael (Pam) Wulf, Timothy (Laurie) Wulf, sons-in-law Tom Bauer and Bryan Hardy, Judy (Bob) Dellemann, Donna (Vern) Ragar, Joan (Jim Maciolek) Fisher, and Nancy (Matt) Felhofer. Betty was additionally survived by twenty-eight grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and many siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to or the Salvation Army are requested. The family expresses their utmost gratitude to Heather and Kim for their extraordinary care of our mother.
Services will be held Saturday, February 22nd at the funeral home. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020