Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Parish
1610 Monroe St.
West Bend, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Parish
1610 Monroe St.
West Bend, WI
View Map
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Minz


1936 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Minz Notice
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Minz

On Dec. 10, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Minz, devoted mother of 6, passed away at age 83. Born March 1, 1936 in Newburg, WI, Betty was the youngest child of Leo & Adela (Bernitt) Falter. She was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, a security guard at Harley-Davidson & a licensed massage therapist. Elizabeth had a passion for art which she shared with her family. Though she resided in Milwaukee, she was a farm girl at heart, always growing plants & flowers. She was known for her strong opinions, and her fierce determination as a mother. Elizabeth is survived by her 6 children, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, one brother Frank, and her large extended family. She's predeceased by 7 siblings. Visitation will be Fri. Dec. 13, 2019, from 1pm until the time of Mass at 2:30pm, all at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Parish, 1610 Monroe St., West Bend. Jelacic Funeral Home (414-466-2134).



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
