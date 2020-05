Elizabeth "Liz" Anne MartinMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully at West Allis Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her husband by her side.A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, from 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Please see Church and Chapel website for full obituary.