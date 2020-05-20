Elizabeth "Liz" Anne Martin
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at West Allis Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her husband by her side.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, from 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Please see Church and Chapel website for full obituary.
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at West Allis Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her husband by her side.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, from 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Please see Church and Chapel website for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020.