Elizabeth Anne "Liz" Martin
Elizabeth "Liz" Anne Martin

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at West Allis Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her husband by her side.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, from 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Please see Church and Chapel website for full obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
MAY
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
