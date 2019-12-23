Services
Elizabeth B. "Betty" (Block) Doerflinger

Elizabeth B. "Betty" (Block) Doerflinger Notice
Elizabeth "Betty" B. Doerflinger (nee Block)

Passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at age 81. Mother to James (Wendy) Doerflinger and Karen (Mike) Doro. Grandma to Shyanne, Vivianne, Cameron and Cassie.

She will now be reunited with her beloved husband Thomas whom she has missed for the last 35 years.

Visitation at the funeral home Thursday at 11 AM, followed by a Prayer Service at 12:30 PM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
