Elizabeth "Betty" BeresMilwaukee - (Nee Heid) Reunited with her husband Stephen on Saturday, May 16, 2020, age 95. Mother of Sandra Vukoje, Timothy Beres and Stephen (Cynthia) Beres of Florida. Beloved grandma of Stephanie (Jesse) Kiefer of Florida and Michelle (Derek) Dubs. Special Oma of Peyton, Teddy, and Baby Girl. Preceded in death by her parents and sister Marie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other friends. Honoring her request, no services are planned.