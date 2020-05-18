Elizabeth "Betty" Beres
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Beres

Milwaukee - (Nee Heid) Reunited with her husband Stephen on Saturday, May 16, 2020, age 95. Mother of Sandra Vukoje, Timothy Beres and Stephen (Cynthia) Beres of Florida. Beloved grandma of Stephanie (Jesse) Kiefer of Florida and Michelle (Derek) Dubs. Special Oma of Peyton, Teddy, and Baby Girl. Preceded in death by her parents and sister Marie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other friends. Honoring her request, no services are planned.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved