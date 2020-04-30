Elizabeth C. Moon
Elizabeth C. Moon

(nee Cullen) Of Waterford,WI was reunited with Christ on April 24, 2020. Age 87. Betty was married to Robert A. Moon for 38 years; who preceded her in October of 1994. Betty worked at JCPenney Catalog Center for 25+ years and made many lifelong friendships, including Linda Marquardt. She enjoyed retirement, was an active member at St. Lucas church, enjoyed travel with family and friends, volunteering at the hospital, and water aerobics with all of her "Swim Pals". Betty was a beloved mother and is survived by 7 children. Bob Moon, Kurt Moon, Robin Moon, Kent Moon, Kevin and Ellen Moon, Renee Moon, Rochelle and Sal Marino, daughter-in-law Kris Kaptain, and sister-in-law Miyoko Ross. Grandchildren; Kim Moon, Andrew, Katie, and Tom Mungovan, Thomas Moon, Kevin and Madoka Hand, Sal, Malcolm, Cross, and Ian Marino, Rachel, Bella, and Kyle Moon. Great grandchildren; Kieran, Nora, and Hiro. Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions a private service will be held, a public memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Love Inc. Food Pantry would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
