Elizabeth "Betty" Cain
Hartford - age 95 of Hartford, WI passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Brookfield Rehabilitation Center. Betty is survived by her children, David (Deborah) Monroe and Jane Snider; cherished grandchildren, Nathan (Tina)Monroe, Emma (Benjamin) Brudner and Dylan Snider; great-grandchildren Makenzi, Khloe, Kallie and Calvin. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial for Betty will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Noon at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State Street Hartford, WI 53027) with Fr. David LaPlante officiating. Visitation from 10am-11:45am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020