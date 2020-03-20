|
Elizabeth "Sue" Dinsmoor (Nee Coble)
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully following a long illness, Friday March 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband Wally. Admired mother of Jane (Larry) Vahle, Philip, Robin (Rob) Engl, Tom, Brad (the late Jerilyn) and niece Kathy Roulston (Byron Scott). Proud grandmother of Carin Vahle (Scott Daly), Stephanie Vahle, Wes (Brooke) Dinsmoor, Kristin Goldsmith, T.J. (Erin) Dinsmoor, Trevor Dinsmoor, and Derek Dinsmoor. Great-grandmother of Ava, Lane, Sadie and Carlie. Survived by her dear friend Mary Goode.
Service at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020