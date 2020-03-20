Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dinsmoor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Sue" (Coble) Dinsmoor

Add a Memory
Elizabeth "Sue" (Coble) Dinsmoor Notice
Elizabeth "Sue" Dinsmoor (Nee Coble)

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully following a long illness, Friday March 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband Wally. Admired mother of Jane (Larry) Vahle, Philip, Robin (Rob) Engl, Tom, Brad (the late Jerilyn) and niece Kathy Roulston (Byron Scott). Proud grandmother of Carin Vahle (Scott Daly), Stephanie Vahle, Wes (Brooke) Dinsmoor, Kristin Goldsmith, T.J. (Erin) Dinsmoor, Trevor Dinsmoor, and Derek Dinsmoor. Great-grandmother of Ava, Lane, Sadie and Carlie. Survived by her dear friend Mary Goode.

Service at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline