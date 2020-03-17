|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Erickson (nee Riewe) of Sussex, WI, peacefully entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife to Donn who preceded her in death. She was a devoted mother to Linnea (Bill) Style who preceded her in death, Scott (Cindy) Erickson and Wendy (Ken) Trinko. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 4th at Redeemer United Church of Christ in Sussex, WI. Visitation 1:00-3:00, Service at 3:00.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020