Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betsy" Erickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betsy" Erickson Notice
Elizabeth "Betsy" Erickson (nee Riewe) of Sussex, WI, peacefully entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife to Donn who preceded her in death. She was a devoted mother to Linnea (Bill) Style who preceded her in death, Scott (Cindy) Erickson and Wendy (Ken) Trinko. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 4th at Redeemer United Church of Christ in Sussex, WI. Visitation 1:00-3:00, Service at 3:00.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline