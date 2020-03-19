|
Elizabeth F. Hill "Betty"
Hartland - (nee Mathews) Betty was reunited with her loving husband Arthur and dear son David in God's loving arms on March 18, 2020 at age 95. Devoted mother of Gregory (Peg), James (Karen), Mary (Erv) Bluemner and Jack (JoAnne). Proud grandmother of Adam (Jenny), Erik (Molly), Jill (Pete), Lauren, Justin, Kevin and Ellen. Betty was also loved by 7 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, additional family and friends.
Memorial to be held at a later date.
In Betty's memory please consider a donation to your local library, PBS, or the National MS Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020