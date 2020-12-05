Elizabeth "Betty" FausekMilwaukee - Elizabeth "Betty" Fausek(Née Kester) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved mother of Steve (Marianne) and Beth (John Huebner). Devoted grandmother of Kelly, Cricket, Melissa (Luiz) and Michael (Karin). Dear sister of Edward and Donald Kester. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, from 1:00 PM, until time of Service at 2:00 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Interment to follow.