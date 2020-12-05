1/
Elizabeth "Betty" Fausek
Elizabeth "Betty" Fausek

Milwaukee - Elizabeth "Betty" Fausek

(Née Kester) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved mother of Steve (Marianne) and Beth (John Huebner). Devoted grandmother of Kelly, Cricket, Melissa (Luiz) and Michael (Karin). Dear sister of Edward and Donald Kester. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, from 1:00 PM, until time of Service at 2:00 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Interment to follow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc
DEC
18
Service
02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc
13235 W CAPITOL DR
Brookfield, WI 53005
2627817474
