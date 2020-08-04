Elizabeth "Betty" FilutMilwaukee - Passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 94. She is lovingly survived by her children, Dennis Filut, Sharon (the late Darrell) Barnett, Judy Filut, Carol (Phillip) Young and Mary (Sean) Murray. Grandchildren, Allison (Brandon) Jobke, Jared Young, Cassandra (Andrew) Trible, Kevin Young, Owen and Quinn Murray. Great-grandchildren, Noah and Isaiah. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Terry Mueller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Filut and four brothers.A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14th from 10:30 AM until the time of the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee 53210. Entombment will take place privately at Wisconsin Memorial Park.