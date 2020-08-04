1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Filut
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Filut

Milwaukee - Passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 94. She is lovingly survived by her children, Dennis Filut, Sharon (the late Darrell) Barnett, Judy Filut, Carol (Phillip) Young and Mary (Sean) Murray. Grandchildren, Allison (Brandon) Jobke, Jared Young, Cassandra (Andrew) Trible, Kevin Young, Owen and Quinn Murray. Great-grandchildren, Noah and Isaiah. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Terry Mueller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Filut and four brothers.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14th from 10:30 AM until the time of the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee 53210. Entombment will take place privately at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved