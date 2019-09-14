|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Gall Skebba
- - Elizabeth "Betty" Gall Skebba, born 4/7/24 passed away on 9/10/19. She had a full life, earning two college degrees, a pilot's license and was a volunteer in the Peace Corp. Betty was predeceased by her husband Bill and two children, Susan and Bill, jr.. She left behind 7 other children, Lisa, Sarah, Rob, Jamie, Dave, Tom, Rick, 24 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A Celebration of her life will be held at the family home at 604 E. Freistadt Rd., Thiensville, WI, 53092 between 2:00-7:00 PM on Oct. 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations go to the in memory of Betty Skebba.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019