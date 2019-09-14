Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the family home
604 E. Freistadt Rd
Thiensville, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Skebba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Gall "Betty" Skebba


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Gall "Betty" Skebba Notice
Elizabeth "Betty" Gall Skebba

- - Elizabeth "Betty" Gall Skebba, born 4/7/24 passed away on 9/10/19. She had a full life, earning two college degrees, a pilot's license and was a volunteer in the Peace Corp. Betty was predeceased by her husband Bill and two children, Susan and Bill, jr.. She left behind 7 other children, Lisa, Sarah, Rob, Jamie, Dave, Tom, Rick, 24 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A Celebration of her life will be held at the family home at 604 E. Freistadt Rd., Thiensville, WI, 53092 between 2:00-7:00 PM on Oct. 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations go to the in memory of Betty Skebba.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline