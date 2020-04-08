Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Resources
Elizabeth "Liz" Garcia

Elizabeth "Liz" Garcia Notice
Elizabeth "Liz" Garcia

(nee McIntosh) Died peacefully with her husband and children at her side on April 2, 2020 at the age of 46 years. Loving wife of Ariel. Loving mother of Bishop, Kaylie, Aden and Avery. Loving sister of Gary McIntosh. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, April 7 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 to 10:30 AM with fewer than 10 people at a time. Cremation to follow.

At a later date the family will celebrate Liz's life with all family and friends.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 5, 2020
