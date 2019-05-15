|
Almon, Elizabeth Helen "Betty" (Nee Smith) Born December 21, 1921 in Liggett, Harlan County, Kentucky and passed away on May 6, 2019, age 97. Preceded in death by her parents Erna and Charles Smith and her husband of 67 years Donald. Survived by daughters Patricia Almon and Donna (Donald) DeWitt. The family moved to Milwaukee when she was three years old. She attended Whitefish Bay High School. She played the cello in the school orchestra, sang leading roles in the operettas, was a member of National Honor Society and upon graduation she was awarded the American Legion Citizen Medal. She attended Northwestern University where she was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, a national music fraternity and Alpha Gamma Delta where she served as President. She graduated in 1943 with a Bachelor of Music Education Degree. She was a member of Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society. She married Lt. Donald Almon in 1944. Subsequently she served as a Girl Scout leader, was President of the Junior-Senior High PTA and the PTA Council in Cudahy. She taught music in Cudahy Junior High School for eight years. She was President of the Woman's Club of South Milwaukee. She was a fifty year member of the PEO Sisterhood where she served as Treasurer, Corresponding Secretary, Recording Secretary and President. After retirement she and Donald traveled extensively. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, May 18 from 10 to 11 AM with a memorial service at 11 AM. Any memorials in Betty's name can be made to Cottey College.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019