|
|
Bishop, Elizabeth "Betty" J. (Nee Panasuk) Passed away August 18, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved mother of Jo Ann (Robert) Hempeck and Anthony (Theresa) Bishop. Loving grandmother of Dr. Nicholas (Sheena) Hempeck, Rebecca (Andy) Silldorff, and Andrea Bishop. Dear great-grandmother of Wyatt and Olivia Silldorff and Sophia Hempeck. Sister of Irene Sparacino. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Monday August 26, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday at the funeral home 11:00 am until time of services. Inurnment services to follow after at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019