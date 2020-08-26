Elizabeth J. CatoBrown Deer - (Nee Cuskey) Born to Eternal Life on Aug. 25, 2020 age 87 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Harold. Survived by her dear daughter Julie. Cousin to Dolores Lohmeyer and Douglas Belhumeur. Also preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth and Miles Ullsperger. Elizabeth would like to be remembered for her deep love for her only child, Julie, her love of nature, her many cats who were all a big part of her family over the years, and especially, Penny, her sweet Irish Setter.Visitation Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CHURCH (7152 N. 41st St. Mil. WI 53209) from 12:30PM - 1:00PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00PM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to OLGH Church or the Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.