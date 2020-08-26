1/
Elizabeth J. Cato
1933 - 2020
Elizabeth J. Cato

Brown Deer - (Nee Cuskey) Born to Eternal Life on Aug. 25, 2020 age 87 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Harold. Survived by her dear daughter Julie. Cousin to Dolores Lohmeyer and Douglas Belhumeur. Also preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth and Miles Ullsperger. Elizabeth would like to be remembered for her deep love for her only child, Julie, her love of nature, her many cats who were all a big part of her family over the years, and especially, Penny, her sweet Irish Setter.

Visitation Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CHURCH (7152 N. 41st St. Mil. WI 53209) from 12:30PM - 1:00PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00PM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to OLGH Church or the Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CHURCH
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CHURCH
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
August 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss Julie.
Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers!
Kathy Neuman-Kelser
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
Mrs. Cato was like my second mother! And Julie was my sister! Always was and always will be! My childhood home was just up the street. I was always welcomed and loved in her home. So many treasured memories. Until we meet again! Loved her so much!
Gerry Bournelis
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
Betty was the kindest sweetest person God placed on this earth. She always thought of others before herself and has been an inspiration throughout my life, I will miss her dearly.
Douglas Belhumeur
Family
