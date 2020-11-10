Elizabeth J. "Betty" Demeter(nee Stefaniak) Born to Eternal Life surrounded by her loving family on Sunday November 8, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Gerald. Proud mother of Martin (Judith), Michael (Lorraine), the late Daniel (Judith), Lawrence (Sandra), Patrice (Paul) Treloar, William (Amy) and Virginia Olson. Loving grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 22. Fond sister of Eugene (Ann) Stefaniak. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Betty will be missed immensely as a loving, kind, strong, supportive, caring and generous Mom, Grandma, and Great grandma. She had the ability to always see the good in people and had a smile for everyone. A special thank you to the staff at Clement Manor and Vitas Hospice for their compassion and care.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 12th, at 11:00 AM, at Holy Assumption Catholic Church, 7109 W. Orchard St. with visitation from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Active member of Holy Assumption Parish. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Holy Assumption Catholic Church, West Allis.