1/1
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Demeter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Demeter

(nee Stefaniak) Born to Eternal Life surrounded by her loving family on Sunday November 8, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Gerald. Proud mother of Martin (Judith), Michael (Lorraine), the late Daniel (Judith), Lawrence (Sandra), Patrice (Paul) Treloar, William (Amy) and Virginia Olson. Loving grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 22. Fond sister of Eugene (Ann) Stefaniak. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Betty will be missed immensely as a loving, kind, strong, supportive, caring and generous Mom, Grandma, and Great grandma. She had the ability to always see the good in people and had a smile for everyone. A special thank you to the staff at Clement Manor and Vitas Hospice for their compassion and care.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 12th, at 11:00 AM, at Holy Assumption Catholic Church, 7109 W. Orchard St. with visitation from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Active member of Holy Assumption Parish. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Holy Assumption Catholic Church, West Allis.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Holy Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved