Redlin, Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Nee Meyer) Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by husband Raymond and her parents, four brothers and five sisters. Survived by sister Alice Kantin-Meyer and daughter Nancy (Henry) Peters and by sons Ralph (Donna), Carl, Bruce (Lynn) and Lawrence (Patricia) Redlin. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty had been an employee of Line Material Company as well as The Milwaukee Sentinel, The Milwaukee Journal and DeRance, Inc. during her working years. She also worked in the "School Age Moms" program with Waukesha Public Schools. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sat. June 8, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin WI 53151 from 9:30 - 11 AM, with Mass at 11 AM. In lieu if flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of both Oak Hill Terrace and to VITAS Healthcare Hospice, for the diligent and heartfelt care given to "Miss Betty". To receive this obit / directions, please text 1847649 to (414) 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019