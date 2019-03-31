Services
Elizabeth J. Schutzman

Schutzman, Elizabeth J. (Nee Dolan) Bette passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at age 91. She was reunited with her late husband Jim Schutzman, former owner of A.L. Schutzman Company. She is survived by her daughter Joan Liebl. Granny of Gordon (Polly), the late Ashley, Devon (Lizzy), Mallory, Griffin, and Savanna. Great-Granny of Ziva, Jax, and Jett Liebl. Sister of John (the late Deloris) Dolan. Special friend of Janet and Carol. She is further survived by additional family and friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, at 11am. Memorial service at 12pm. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Elmbrook Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
