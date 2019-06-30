Services
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ziesemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Ziesemer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Ziesemer Notice
Ziesemer, Elizabeth J. (Nee Brozovich) Mrs. Elizabeth J. Ziesemer, 94, passed Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Racine February 23, 1925. She lived in Racine until she went to school at UW-Madison where she received her Bachelor of Science in 1947 and Master of Art in 1955. She taught English and Latin for one year in Mineral Point and for two years in South Milwaukee; then she taught all Latin for three years in Kansas City, Missouri. Her last teaching job was all Latin for twelve years at University School of Milwaukee. She married Ronald Ziesemer on June 20, 1967. She is survived by her son Arthur Ziesemer of Three Lakes. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:30 am followed by service at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline