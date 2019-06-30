|
Ziesemer, Elizabeth J. (Nee Brozovich) Mrs. Elizabeth J. Ziesemer, 94, passed Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Racine February 23, 1925. She lived in Racine until she went to school at UW-Madison where she received her Bachelor of Science in 1947 and Master of Art in 1955. She taught English and Latin for one year in Mineral Point and for two years in South Milwaukee; then she taught all Latin for three years in Kansas City, Missouri. Her last teaching job was all Latin for twelve years at University School of Milwaukee. She married Ronald Ziesemer on June 20, 1967. She is survived by her son Arthur Ziesemer of Three Lakes. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:30 am followed by service at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019