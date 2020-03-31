|
Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Fleury
Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Fleury, 92, formerly of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was born on December 10, 1927 in Iron Mountain, Michigan, the daughter of the late William and Blance (LaReau) Riopell.
She married Jerome "Jerry" Fleury on September 9, 1950. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Jerry died on December 31, 2019.
She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed dancing, camping, travelling, sewing, and playing cards. She was an avid Brewers, Badgers, Bucks, and Packers fan.
She will be greatly missed by her son, James (Lori) of Elkhorn; three daughters, Joanne (Tom) Brandemuehl of Mukwonago, Sharon (Doug) Keiser of Oconomowoc, and Mary (Jim) Reinhardtsen of New Berlin; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; her brother, Bill Riopell and sister, Loraine Schafer.
Private family burial will be in Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the future.
If desired, memorials may be made to Brighton Hospice of Brookfield, WI, or The .
The family of Betty Fleury would like to thank the staff and medical personnel of Heritage Lake Country Senior Living and Brighton Hospice for their care and compassion during a difficult time. They served Betty and her family as if they were family members.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020