Elizabeth "Betsy" Jane VannettieWisconsin Rapids - (nee Beall) She passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the age of 75.She was preceded in death by her first husband Michael P Sawatzke, and her stepson Ed Vannettie.She is survived by her husband Lawrence Vannettie; her children Jill (Steve Zess), Jeff Sawatzke (Kathleen Brass), and Jason Sawatzke (Jesus Torres); her two step-children Nick Vannettie (Kim) and Tony Vannettie; and her sisters Sue Peloso and Barbara "Babs" Polizotto and her grandchildren, Sydney, Brandon, Nicole, Riley, Winnie and Emsley and her beloved dog Piper.Having lived in St Francis, Viroqua, Friendship, and Wisconsin Rapids, Betsy was a friend of many. She was very active, enjoying walking every day and gardening. She was the racquetball professional at the Grand Racket and Fitness Center.Private Services will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.