Aspan, Elizabeth Julia (Nee Conrad) Of Hartford, was born to Eternal Life, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She was born October 14, 1926, the daughter of Josef and Marie (nee Lempel) Konrath. She was married to Michael T. Aspan, July 6, 1946, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI. Visitation is Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home- Hartford. Mass of Resurrection will follow at NOON at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Hartford, with Fr. David LaPlante officiating. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019