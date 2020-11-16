Elizabeth K. LaMure Dorst "Betty"Milwaukee - (Nee Wildner) November 13, 2020 age 97 years. Beloved mother of the late Roger LaMure and wife of the late Arthur Dorst. Preceded in death by brothers, Carl, John, and sister, Cecelia Schludt and parents August and Theresa (Beck) Wildner. Cherished sister-in-law of Pat Wildner. Dear aunt of Kurt (Kristine) Wildner, Lynn Richmond (Chris Grimmer), Jay (Sara) Wildner, Todd (Eileen) Schludt, Jill (Robert) Howard and Mark ( Natalie) Schludt. Further survived by great nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends. Betty was a lifelong resident of Milwaukee WI, a volunteer leader with the local Service League, volunteer with the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and a proud member of the Marquette University quarter century club, where she worked as a secretary in the Finance department. Betty loved traveling, crafts, and spending time with friends and relatives. Betty's positive attitude blessed the lives of all who knew her, and she will be truly missed. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a celebration of Betty's life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.