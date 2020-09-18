Elizabeth Kathryn "Betty" Arkowski
Elizabeth Kathryn "Betty" Arkowski born June 24,1923. Beloved Matriarch of our family passed peacefully to eternal life on September 15, 2020 to join her late husband Anthony "Gordie" Arkowski and son-in-law Kenneth Rome. Loving mother to Sharon Rome (late Kenneth), Dennis (Marilyn) Arkowski, Barbara Arkowski. Grandmother to Aaron (Kim) Rome, Eric (Lisa) Arkowski, Sarah Arkowski. Great grandmother to Abigail Rome, Maxwell Rome, Aiden Rome, Lauren Rome, Joshua Arkowski and Bejamin Arkowski.
A private family service will be held and a 'Celebration of life' event will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations will be taken in Betty's honor at Human Concerns - South Milwaukee by visiting https://smhumanconcerns.org/donate