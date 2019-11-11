|
Elizabeth "Bette" Louise Hucke
Milwaukee - (Nee Krier) Age 88, was Born to Eternal Life on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of over 70 years of David W. Hucke. Loving mother of Geri Czarnecki, Dan (Cheryl) Hucke, Jill (Jeff) Gabrielsen), Jackie (Mike) Brown, Bob (Barb) Hucke, Jenny (John) Gilbertson and Mike (Shelly) Hucke. Dear grandmother to 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and four expected great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Anna Krier, as well as her siblings: Marv, Lee, Bob and Wes Krier, Marilyn DeBoth and Tom Krier. Bette enjoyed golfing, playing cards and socializing. She will be sadly missed.
Memorial visitation FRIDAY, November 15, 2019 from 9 to 10:45 AM at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CATHOLIC CHURCH (7152 N 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209). Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Final rest will be private. The family sends special thanks to the staff of Aurora Home Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019