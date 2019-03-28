|
Cameron, Elizabeth M. (Nee Francis) Of Waukesha died March 25, 2019 at age 66. She was born on Aug. 22, 1952. She will be sadly missed by her husband John, step-children Rob Roy Cameron and Leigh Cameron-Higgs. Sisters Donna (Art) Teasdale and Kay (Jim) Foster. Further survived by her niece and nephews Sara (John) Belkis, Ben (Sarah Tennesen) Teasdale, John Townsend, cousins, other relatives & friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy and nephew Scott Townsend. Visitation Fri., March 29th from 5PM until 7PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Committal services will be Sat., March 30th at 11AM at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please meet at the Funeral Home at 10:15AM for the procession to the cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019