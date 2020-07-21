1/
Elizabeth M. Goebel
1935 - 2020
Elizabeth M. Goebel

Greenfield - Born on 5/17/1935, joined her Heavenly Father on 7/19/2020. Dear sister of Mary (Al) Neuwirth and the late Phil (Yvonne) Karrer. Loving mother of Susan Lisowski, Bill (Patti) Goebel, Sandy, and Robert. Cherished Grandma of Ryan Williams, Leo (Ashley) Lisowski, Sarah (Matt) Gall. Elizabeth earned her business degree from MATC. After she retired from Best Buy, she worked for Casino Getaways. She loved gambling, baking, needlepoint, reading, card club, and Casino Getaway Trips. Elizabeth was a very talented artist. She loved to knit, crochet, sew and embroider. She was known to spend hours making clothes for her children growing up. For holidays and birthdays Elizabeth always filled the house with joy making favorite recipes, cakes, and memories. She loved spending time with her family, and her friends playing cards. Her caring heart will be dearly missed. Elizabeth always had time to make everyone around her feel special and loved. Elizabeth's family would like to say a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Val, for her compassionate care, not only for Elizabeth but for the rest of her family as well. Private services will be held for the family.

"It is what it is"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person Casino Getaways has had so many wonderful memories with Betty, she was a caring and dear staff member and a true friend to us all.
I will keep you in my heart and mind for years to come, Thank you dear friend for being part of my life, and Casino Getaways family.
Rest in peace.......
Casino Getaways, Debra Niemann & Staff
Friend
