Zablocki, Elizabeth M (Nee Bogusz) Preceded in death by her husband Ralph, parents Walter and Helen Bogusz. Survived by her daughter Mary (Chris) Whelan, John (Annette) Zablocki. Grandmother of Timothy (Lisa) Dess, Jennifer (Dan) Popovich, John C. (Monica) Dess, Leeanne Schulz and Frank Schulz. Great-grandmother of Hunter Theim, Nathan, Gordana and Lucas Popovich, Aliana Schulz, Jazz Dess and Grand dog Blanche. Sister-in-law of Geraldine Bogusz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Past President and member of St. Alexander Christian Women-Altar Society and member of the International Cord Rosary Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Paul II Parish, St. Alexander Catholic Church, 1568 W. Holt Ave. Wednesday at 11 AM with visitation at the Church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2019