Maliszewski, Elizabeth "Betty" (Nee Kaczmarek) (November 26th, 1939 - August 16th, 2019). Joined her beloved parents, Henry and Dolores Kaczmarek and her brother, Gilbert Kaczmarek, in Heaven on August, 16th, 2019. Survived by her adoring husband of 60 years, John, and their six children, Jill (Scott) Koralewski, Jack Maliszewski, Jaime (Julie) Maliszewski, Janet (Scott) Alberti, Jeff (Tina) Maliszewski and Jodi (Greg) Mallum, grandmother of 14: Kristin (Josh), Kollin (Jaime), Henry (Molly), Karli (Roberto), John, Gilbert, Ashley (James), Jak, Devon, Lauren, Braeden, Tyler, Gabriella, Griffin, and Gretchen and 10 great-grandchildren, Isabella, Colton, Maddie, Conner, Mason, Addyson, Bentley, Kinsley, Beckham, and Bernadette. Dear sister of Rory (Linda) Kaczmarek and sister-in-law of Beverly Kaczmarek and Camille Verban. Very dear cousin of Nancy Feldmeier and Kenny (Vicki) Jakubiak as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday August 22, 2019 from 9 until 10:45 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (8500 W. Coldspring Road, Greenfield). Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Betty was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed ice-skating and playing & coaching volleyball. She especially enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren compete, even their teammates called her Mom, Grandma, and GiGi. She was loved by all who knew her. Betty's terrific sense of humor was enjoyed by all of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and is irreplaceable.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019