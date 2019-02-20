|
Maranan, Elizabeth "Betty" (Nee Korsi) While held In the arms of her children, Betty entered eternal life on 2/17/19. Betty was born on June 5th, 1931, to immigrant Austrian parents who ran Korsi's Fancy Grocery Store. Her Depression era upbringing instilled an attitude of simple generosity through the kindness of her parents, Alex and Mary. Their back door was always open for anyone needing a loaf of bread, card game, or friendly conversation. With an education degree from Alverno College she began a teaching career, delighting her first grade students with her playfulness. After saving her earnings, she embarked on an adventure around the world. Upon her return, a friend convinced her to meet a young Filipino man homesick for his family. Despite having a cold, Betty met Sid on a blind date. As a young physician, he cared for her illness, while she offered stories and photos of her visit to the Philippines.Together, they attended Mass, discovering they shared a faith at the core of their being, transcending their cultural differences. In the words of their favorite song, "Fascination" turned to love. Marriage followed, then Paul, Bob, and Margie. Betty imparted to her children and grandchildren the lessons of her parents; service to others creates joy. For Sid and Betty, their marriage embodies the power of love. Survived by her husband of 59 glorious years, Isidro (Sid), loving mother to Paul (JoAnn), Bob (Christy), and Margie (John Dunn); 8 grandchildren: Michael, Joseph, Elizabeth, Margot, Sid, Grace, Will, and Maya and many nephews, nieces, and friends. Preceded in death by her dear father, Alex Korsi, mother Mary Lustig Korsi, brother, Paul and sister, Mildred Ponik. Please celebrate Betty's life with us on Saturday, February 23rd: visitation 10:00 am-11:30, followed by Mass at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alverno College, https://www.alverno.edu/onlinegiving.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019