Mitchell, Elizabeth 'Betty' RACINE - Elizabeth 'Betty' Mitchell, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She was united in marriage to Edward F. Mitchell on July 26, 1944. They enjoyed 57 years together until his passing on June 17, 2001. Betty was the first woman supervisor at W.H. Brady. Surviving are her children, Carolyn (Henry) Nowack, Edward A. Mitchell, Gail Piekarski, Bruce (Marilyn) Mitchell, and Nancy (Doug) Edwards, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially her special friend of over 30 years, Lamon Portell. A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12 P.M. until the time of service. STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479 sturinofuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019