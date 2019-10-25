|
Elizabeth "Betty" Noldin
Passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on October 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side and is now reunited with Louis "Gino" her beloved husband of 64 years. Dear mother of Charlyne (Jim) Kebis and Don (Lee) Noldin. Beloved grandmother of Mike (Kristin) Kebis and Gina (Jeff) Fritz. Cherished great grandma "Nana" of Ryan, Abby, Tyler and Joe. Further survived by extended family member Donna Pagels and other relatives and friends.
Visitation Sat., Nov 2 at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH W220 N6588 Town Line Rd; Menomonee Falls from 10AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. A private family entombment service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cancer Care at Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019