Porten, Elizabeth "Betty" Born Elizabeth Jean Egan, February 21, 1929 in Highland, Wisconsin, Betty found peace on August 9, 2019, age 90. Reunited with her loving husband Dennis, parents Robert and Mae Egan, siblings Catharine Adams, Robert Egan and Eleanor Sharkey. Survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as, dear friends and relatives. Her lifetime of volunteerism at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church included being a charter member and President of the Christian Women. Betty volunteered for fish fries, ran many sales and was very active in Inter-faith. Betty enjoyed bowling her entire life and was in a league well into her eighties. Betty had a large circle of friends and relatives who will always remember her for her loving, caring personality. Visitation on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3970 N 92nd Street, Milwaukee from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following mass. Special thank you to the Hospice Staff at Luther Manor for the care they gave our beloved Betty.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019