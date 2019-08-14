Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
3970 N 92nd Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
3970 N 92nd Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Porten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Porten


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Elizabeth "Betty" Porten Notice
Porten, Elizabeth "Betty" Born Elizabeth Jean Egan, February 21, 1929 in Highland, Wisconsin, Betty found peace on August 9, 2019, age 90. Reunited with her loving husband Dennis, parents Robert and Mae Egan, siblings Catharine Adams, Robert Egan and Eleanor Sharkey. Survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as, dear friends and relatives. Her lifetime of volunteerism at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church included being a charter member and President of the Christian Women. Betty volunteered for fish fries, ran many sales and was very active in Inter-faith. Betty enjoyed bowling her entire life and was in a league well into her eighties. Betty had a large circle of friends and relatives who will always remember her for her loving, caring personality. Visitation on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3970 N 92nd Street, Milwaukee from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following mass. Special thank you to the Hospice Staff at Luther Manor for the care they gave our beloved Betty.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline