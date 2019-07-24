|
Ristow, Elizabeth (Bernice) (Nee Harbeck) Of Wauwatosa, joined her husband Ed on July 14, 2019 at the age of 96. Survived by her children Allan (Linda) of Salem, New Hampshire, Shirley (Thomas) Wendt of Brookfield and Donald (Mary Ann) of West Allis, her sister Joan Bachini of Havre, Montana, grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) Granneman and Heather (Robert) Sommers, great grandchildren Alex and Abby Granneman, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Edward W., parents Gilbert and Grace, siblings Harold Harbeck, Marion Kadrich and William Harbeck, and granddaughter Margaret Ristow. She was born in Tippy Canoe, Virginia and moved to Newport News when she was three. She moved to Milwaukee at 12 years old. Her first job was sewing nurses uniforms. She then worked at Briggs & Stratton as an inspector and a precision grinder. Her last job was at Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., as a drill press operator, where she met Ed Ristow. They were engaged, then married seven months later at which time she left the company. She was involved in girl scouts and boy scouts through St. Jude the Apostle school. She enjoyed oil and water color painting, ceramics, sewing and decorating. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was married to Ed for fifty-five years. Private services were held. Burial at Forest Home Cemetery
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019