Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ristow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Bernice) Ristow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth (Bernice) Ristow Notice
Ristow, Elizabeth (Bernice) (Nee Harbeck) Of Wauwatosa, joined her husband Ed on July 14, 2019 at the age of 96. Survived by her children Allan (Linda) of Salem, New Hampshire, Shirley (Thomas) Wendt of Brookfield and Donald (Mary Ann) of West Allis, her sister Joan Bachini of Havre, Montana, grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) Granneman and Heather (Robert) Sommers, great grandchildren Alex and Abby Granneman, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Edward W., parents Gilbert and Grace, siblings Harold Harbeck, Marion Kadrich and William Harbeck, and granddaughter Margaret Ristow. She was born in Tippy Canoe, Virginia and moved to Newport News when she was three. She moved to Milwaukee at 12 years old. Her first job was sewing nurses uniforms. She then worked at Briggs & Stratton as an inspector and a precision grinder. Her last job was at Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., as a drill press operator, where she met Ed Ristow. They were engaged, then married seven months later at which time she left the company. She was involved in girl scouts and boy scouts through St. Jude the Apostle school. She enjoyed oil and water color painting, ceramics, sewing and decorating. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was married to Ed for fifty-five years. Private services were held. Burial at Forest Home Cemetery

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline