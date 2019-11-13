|
Elizabeth "Betty" Savage
Port Washington - Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Savage (nee Biever) of Port Washington, WI passed peacefully into the Lord's arms on November 12, 2019. She was 95.
Betty was born in Port Washington, WI to her parents, Matilda "Cherry" and Joseph H. Biever. She was an only child.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Port Washington. She attended St. Mary's Parish grade school and Port Washington High School. She graduated with a Bachelor Degree in English from St Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana and then taught English at Port Washington High School from 1945 to 1950 along with putting on the high school plays.
In 1950, Betty married Dr. George F. Savage at St Mary's Parish church. They had 2 children George and Mary. They were married for 53 years before Dr. Savage passed away in 2003.
Betty was an active resident of Port Washington, collaborating with other Port residents to start the Port Washington Historical Society and the Judge Eghart House Museum. She was an avid reader, enjoyed English literature and a cross-word puzzle expert.
Betty is survived by her son George Savage (Carola) of Green Bay, WI and her daughter Mary Grady (Raymond) of Dyer, IN, her granddaughters Kathryn Colfer (John) and Lindy Suster, her grandson Kevin O'Brien (Alejandra) and her 2 great granddaughters Charlotte Colfer and Lucia O'Brien.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish-St. Mary's Church, 451 N. Johnson Street, Port Washington, WI. Reverend Patrick Wendt will be the celebrant. Visitation will take place from 10 - 11:30 AM Tuesday AT CHURCH prior to the Mass. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Washington.
Memorials to Judge Eghart House, PO Box 87, Port Washington, WI 53074, appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019