Elizabeth "Betty" Schneider
Elizabeth "Betty" Schneider

Elm Grove - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on August 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving wife of Dr. Donald Schneider for 66 years. Devoted mom of Steve (Catherine), Brian (Patricia) and Alan. Adored grandma of Margaret, Julia, Benjamin, Jacob, Caroline and Andrew. Dear sister of Donald Doro and the late Kenneth. Caring aunt of Mary Jo (Mark) Wentzel, Katherine (Danny) Sheeran and Patrick Hogan. Betty will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.

Betty was a resident of Elm Grove and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Parish for over 50 years. She was an active tennis player and she was a daily fixture at the Elite Sports Club Fitness Center. She danced with exuberance! Betty shared her positive spirit and love of life with everyone she met.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Visitation Parish, 1260 Church Street Elm Grove, at 10:30 AM. A Funeral Luncheon will be held at the funeral home at 12 NOON. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin, in Betty's name, would be greatly appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the staff at Dickson Hollow and at St. Croix Hospice for the loving care they provided Betty.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
