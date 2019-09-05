|
Elizabeth "Betty" Stephens
- - Passed away peacefully September 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert N. Stephens, special friend, Pete, and her aunt and uncle who raised her, Bertha and Gottlieb Reber. Loving mother of Nancy (Bob), Norman, Harlan, and Gail (Don). Grandmother of Ellis and Kara. Dear cousin of Lorraine Homsher. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Betty was born in Harvey, IL to George and Elizabeth Maxwell. She worked as a switchboard operator at the Telephone Company and Marshall Fields. She loved to travel, and visited Paris, Switzerland, Germany, Russia, and Denmark, and enjoyed gambling junkets to Green Bay and fishing trips with Pete. Betty was a Cub Scout den mother and a member of the Moose Lodge where she played bingo. Along with bingo and gambling, she loved hooking rugs and Betty Boop. She will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 6 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Visitation from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019