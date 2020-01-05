Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave
Brookfield, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ King Church
2604 N. Swan Blvd
Wauwatosa, WI
Elizabeth "Betty" Stern

Elizabeth "Betty" Stern Notice
Elizabeth "Betty" Stern

Wauwatosa - Elizabeth "Betty" Stern (nee Reiff), of Wauwatosa, was called peacefully to God on January 1, at the age of 88. Cherished wife for 60 years of the late Pat. Dear mother of Robert (Chiyoko) of Tokyo, Jim (Maureen) of Wauwatosa and the late Bill. Loving grandmother of Hugo, Leo, John and Mary Elizabeth. Dear sister of Bobbi Mehigan and brother-in-law Ed Drexler. Preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Irene, her sister Shirley Drexler, brothers Fr. Donald Reiff and Jerry Reiff, and in-laws Patti Reiff, Marion Baker, and Dr. Dave Mehigan. Also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and many good friends.

Betty lived a wonderful, long life in Milwaukee. She grew up in the St. Catherine's parish, attended Messmer High School (recently attended her 70th reunion), and took classes at Marquette University. Her first professional job was with First Wisconsin Bank where she met the love of her life, Pat. After time as a flight attendant with Capital Airlines, she settled down with Pat in Wauwatosa to raise their three sons.

In addition to being a great wife and mother, Betty was active within her parish, the kids' schools and the community. She was President of the St. Joseph's Hospital Women's Auxiliary, where she was a volunteer for decades; President of the MUHS Women's Guild; Chairperson of the MUHS Auction in 1976 and dedicated volunteer at the St. Camillus Thrift Shop.

Betty had a real talent for bringing people together, whether in Singer Island, Florida, at the "farm" in Montello, tailgaters at Notre Dame, Labor Day gatherings for the Jesuits, parties at the Indy 500 or social events at Westmoor Country Club. We are sure she is now organizing the reunion party with her beloved husband, son Bill, sister Shirley, parents and many friends in Heaven.

Memorials to Marquette University High School, where her three sons attended in twelve consecutive years and her grandson recently graduated, or to the St. Camillus Foundation. Thank you to her caregivers at Froedtert Hospital and St. Camillus, especially Cheryl and Simone.

It is so appropriate that Betty went to her eternal home on the Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, for she truly was a blessed mother.

Visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield) on Friday, January 10 from 4:30pm until 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Christ King Church (2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa) on Saturday, January 11 at 10:30am.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
