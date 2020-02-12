Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
1441 W Oakwood Rd
Oak Creek, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
1441 W Oakwood Rd
Oak Creek, WI
Elizabeth T. Lampe Notice
Elizabeth T. Lampe

Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the age of 74. Preceded in death by her parents Wilbert and Mable Tudor and her sister Ann. Loving wife to Jim for 54 years. Dear mother to William (Cindy) and Jeffrey (Judy). Beloved sister to Joyce (Wilbur) Watt and sister-in-law to Harold, Carol, John and Mary Jane. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at St. Stephens Catholic Church (1441 W Oakwood Rd, Oak Creek) on Friday, February 14 from 9 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Stephens Catholic Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020
