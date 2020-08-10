1/
Elizabeth Valerie Keinert
Elizabeth Valerie Keinert

Wauwatosa - (Nee Dzurak). Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Was reunited with Albert, her beloved husband of 73 years. Loving mother of Janice (Vince), Iris (Roger), Barbara (Stephen), Joan (Jeff), Elizabeth (Don), and William. Cherished grandmother of April, Cynthia, Stephanie, Kenneth, Mark, Jenny, Amy, Scott, Elizabeth, Heather, Allison, and Stajia. Proud great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Joseph (Ruthe) Dzurak. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES on Friday, August 14 starting at 1PM until time of service at 2:30PM. Entombment to follow. Masks are mandatory.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
