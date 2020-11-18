1/
Elizabeth Ziesler
Elizabeth Ziesler

New Berlin - (nee Wildman) Entered Eternal Life on November 13, 2020, at the age of 97. Preceded in death by her loving husband Josef of 63 years. Loving mother of Elizabeth "Elsa" (Emmeric) Strigens and Anton (Eileen) Ziesler. Proud Oma of Christi (Mike) Limbach, Cindy (Al) Schwalbach, Yasmine Ziesler (Steven), Sebastian (Ali) Ziesler and Conrad (Carole) Ziesler. Great-Oma of Chris (Mary Anne) Limbach, Jordan (Meghan) Limbach, Nick (Kelly) Schwalbach, Alex, Matty and Jenna Schwalbach; Blake, Gavin and Dean Ziesler and Tyler and Zoey Ziesler. Great-great-Oma of Luke, Connor and Sarah Limbach, Evelyn and Meredith Limbach and Mila Coey. Dear sister of Maria of Austria, nieces, nephews and many friends in the USA, Germany, Austria and Australia.

Special thank you for the compassionate care from the staff at Legacy Hospice and also Linden Grove.

Private services were held. Interment at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Menomonee Falls.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
