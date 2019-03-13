|
|
Zych, Elizabeth "Bette" Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband George and her twelve siblings. She is survived by many nephews and nieces, her lifelong friends Rita and David Hansen, and Kristin and Ross Nowak as well as many more friends. Visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Saturday, March 16 from 9:30 to 11 AM with Mass at 11 AM. Entombment Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donation to the or any children's charity appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019