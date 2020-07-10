1/
Ella Espinoza
Ella Espinoza

(Nee Rubelowski), Born to Eternal Life, July 10, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Espinosa. Dear mother of Susan Kay, the late Arlene Adams, Steve (Gloria) Espinoza, Gloria (Gary) Steck and Debbie Espinoza. Sister of Cristel (the late Otto) Frey and Anita (Gerd) Weitkuhn. Also grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday July 17, from 10:30 AM - 12 Noon at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLI CHURCH, 3970 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
