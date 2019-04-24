Services
Stein, Ella (Nee Nasi) Entered into Eternal Life Sunday April 21, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Dearest mother of Marvin (Bonnie), David (Carolyn) and the late Phillip (Julie) Stein. Loving grandmother of Angie (Brian), Kim (Kevin), Randy, Adam, Zachary and Nicholas. Great-grandmother of Brandon, Lauren, Leia and Emma. Sister of George (Verna) Nasi. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday at 11 AM followed by Services at 12 PM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Ronald Mc Donald House are suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
