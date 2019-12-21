|
|
Ellen Ann Daly
(nee Dickey) Passed away peacefully December 14, 2019. Born to Robert J. Dickey and Mary E. (nee Maloney) Dickey on November 24, 1937 in Green Bay, WI. Ellen moved to Milwaukee, graduated from Messmer High School in 1956 and married Thomas Richard Daly in 1958. Ellen became paralyzed in the spring of 1963 while pregnant. She gave birth to her fourth child in August of 1963 and her fifth child arrived almost a year later to the day. In order to cope with her limitations at home, she taught her children to cook and clean and by age 4 they were doing laundry and helping in the kitchen. As soon as technology allowed, Ellen began driving with the use of hand controls. In spite of all that - or perhaps because of it - Ellen welcomed a summons to jury duty in mid-1960s, viewing it a needed respite from mom duty. However, when she called the courthouse to ask what entrance to use because she was in a wheelchair, she was told she didn't need to show up because Wisconsin law stated that a person in a wheelchair was not mentally capable of serving on a jury. Bingo! That got her Irish up, and provided the trigger for a career that lasted over 40 years.
She became involved with the National Paraplegic Foundation and held local and national offices with NPF. She went on to be an advocate for the rights of the disabled and set up several vocational rehabilitation programs via grants. She was named the Wisconsin Disabled Person of the year in 1972. When her husband died at age 40 in 1975, she was left with 5 teenagers (ages 16 to 11). Ellen made sure that she provided for them and was able to remain in their home. Ellen continued to work on behalf of all disabled persons. She served as a member of Wisconsin Governor's committee on the employment of people with disabilities. She also served as its chair and later was appointed as its director. Ellen served on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries and Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee. She also guest lectured on disabilities at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Ellen moved to Madison, Wisconsin in the early 1980's when offered the directorship of the governor's committee on the employment of people with disabilities. While there, she also administered the Federal Client Assistance Program. In 1989 the President's Committee on Employment of people with Disabilities lured her from Wisconsin to Washington DC to work on a major piece of legislation then in draft. The Americans with Disabilities Act was soon enacted. Ellen sat proudly in the White House Rose Garden as George HW Bush signed it into law. The president's Committee was eventually folded into the Department of Labor from which she retired at age 69. Ellen moved back to Milwaukee, in 2010. She enjoyed a trip back to DC for the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act in July of 2015. Ellen continued to be an advocate for the disabled and the folks who need to be served by the laws they're entitled to. She was currently involved with a group who is putting together a book detailing the history and accomplishments for equal rights for the disabled in Wisconsin. Her fierce independence has been an inspiration to many, many people.
Ellen is survived by her 5 children; Patrick (Katie) Daly, Michael (Janise) Daly, John (Ginny) Daly, Eileen Daly & Joe Kuester, and Beth (Ron) Sween, 12 grandchildren; Samantha (Mark) Hagen, Patrick (Megan) Daly, Benjamin & Daniel Daly, Thomas & Catherine Daly, Sarah (Nick) Kadulski, Josh & Noah Kuester, Brian Sween, Kelly (Ben) Windau, Tracy (Chris) Meeker, 3 great-grandchildren; Broderick & Anderson Kadulski, Julianne Hagen. She is survived by her brother, Robert J. (Heather Hoppe) Dickey Jr and brother-in-law, Patrick Kelly.
Ellen was preceded in death by husband, Thomas R. Daly and beloved sister, Mary Elizabeth Dickey Kelly.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019