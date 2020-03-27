|
|
Ellen Anne Brown
Ellen Anne Brown, 74, most recently of Sheboygan Falls and Glendale, Wisconsin, peacefully and painlessly, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Ellen was born on August 12, 1945 in Oshkosh, WI to William "Bim" Brown and Virginia (Senn) Brown. She graduated high school from Shattuck-St Mary's School in Faribult, Minnesota and later in life completed a lifelong goal of earning a college degree from Alverno College in Milwaukee, WI.
Ellen was an unbelievably determined and strong individual overcoming many physical challenges to attack life full on. She was a devoted and proud mom of Tim and later in life would never be without pictures of her pride and joy, her grandkids. Ellen worked in the financial industry and later in life was involved in many in-home consumer products sales teams.
Ellen had a zest for life and loved going on long drives and exploring wherever she lived, ultimately ending with a stop at some place for a sweet treat (Hughes Chocolates and Leon's custard to name a couple). Early in life she loved playing racquetball and golf and then later in life enjoyed art, bird watching, playing cards and making puzzles.
Ellen is survived by her son Tim (Gabrielle) Diedrich of Zionsville, IN; two grandchildren, Maddie and Ben Diedrich; a number of nieces and nephews, and her best buddy for over 30+ years Helen Hoekstra of Erie, CO.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers Senn (Kathy) Brown, Russ (Binky) Brown.
A celebration of Ellen's life will be held later this spring/summer at a location to be determined.
In lieu of flowers memorial funds can be given in her name to Pine Haven's Giddings Residential Life Enrichment Program - Pine Haven Christian Communities, 531 Giddings Avenue, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920)-467-3431 has assisted the Brown family with arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020